New American Stabbing an Effigy of the President

New American stabbing our President in effigy while her buddies laugh. Lovely. And then she put it online. This is not normal or decent behavior.

What might be nicer is to have respect for the wishes of roughly half the U.S. voters.

Woman demonstrates her disdain for President Trump by repeatedly stabbing a pinada made to look like the President as her friends watch and laugh #hispanic #Trump2020 #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder pic.twitter.com/7srxdcrAnR — Dominick Izzo (@DominickIzzo) August 20, 2019