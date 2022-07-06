New Biden Policy: No Penalty for Many Deported Aliens Who Return to US

Most people who were deported once will no longer have to wait ten years to become legalized. The penalty is removed for most deportees.

“This is like the ‘don’t ask, don’t tell.’ We won’t ask you where you’ve been during your inadmissible period. And you don’t tell us. It’s sheer craziness,” said Emilio Gonzalez. Mr. Gonzalez ran USCIS during the George W. Bush administration.

Unless they show up on the Department of Homeland Security list, they are approved.

It’s another invitation to come illegally. There is no penalty for some coming in illegally who were deported.

USCIS previously assumed migrants were supposed to wait outside the U.S. during the bar, Mr. Gonzalez said. Those who returned before their time was up are denied.

No more.

The policy is dated June 24. It says the “noncitizen’s location during the statutory 3-year or 10-year period and the noncitizen’s manner of return to the United States during the statutory 3-year or 10-year period are irrelevant for purposes of determining inadmissibility.”

It’s retroactive.

The Other Laws

Other laws could still come into play.

A footnote says the “manner by which the noncitizen returns … may result in the accrual of a new period of unlawful presence.”

USCIS told The Washington Times that other laws can still block someone who left and then sneaked back into the U.S.

Let’s see how long it takes this government to abolish those laws too. And never once do they run it past Congress.

“This is basically an invitation for any deported alien to pay the cartels to smuggle them back into the U.S. while they let the clock run out,” said Rob Law, who headed the USCIS policy office in the Trump administration and is now director of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for Homeland Security and Immigration, The Washington Times reports.

Rosemary Jenks, vice president at NumbersUSA, which advocates for stricter immigration controls, said if people are allowed to sneak back into the U.S. and live without losing their place in line, there’s no reason not to attempt it.

