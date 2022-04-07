New Biden Rule to Destroy Women’s Sports and Overrule State Laws

Joe Biden’s administration is changing Title IX rules via the Department of Education. The DoE will expand the definition of “discrimination” beyond sex to include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.”

One line from the rule:

Discrimination on the basis of sex includes discrimination on the basis of sex stereotypes, sex-related characteristics (including intersex traits), pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

These rules destroy what it means to be a woman or a girl with a lie.

In other words, he’s ruining girls’ and women’s sports with a rule. The crazy Left is enshrining insanity into a binding rule.

The American people and Congress have nothing to say about any of this. People can sue, but the administration is trying to destroy the Supreme Court too. Who knows what the Court will look like even months from now.

He is overstepping. Biden acts like a dictator or is it Barack Obama doing this? Biden’s days are numbered.

This also has enormous implications for state’s rights. It will eliminate state laws on men competing as women or girls in sports.

Any man who claims to be a woman or a girl will go into any female locker room or bathroom.

