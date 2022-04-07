Possibly Very Bad News for Hillary in the Latest Durham Filing

A recent filing by Special Counsel John Durham appears to prove that Michael Sussman lied to the FBI. Sussman was a lawyer for the DNC and the Clinton Campaign. There is more. Durham wants to include a Hillary Clinton tweet and it’s likely one of the two below.

As part of the filing, a Sussman text has him arranging to meet with his clients. He met with the tech Rodney Joffe and Marc Elias, one of the campaign lawyers for the Clinton campaign. Elias is also a Perkins Coie lawyer. Joffe and his company exploited data from Trump’s residence, the White House, and Trump Tower. They were planning to use the data to make it seem as if Trump and his staff were communicating with Russian President Putin.

Durham DROPS damning texts from Hillary Clinton lawyer, Sussmann, to FBI— You WON'T believe what they said… pic.twitter.com/cXmRMEixWH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 6, 2022

Also in the filing, Durham motioned to admit a Clinton campaign tweet from Oct. 31, 2016. He didn’t say which tweet.

In any case, Hillary’s campaign is clearly implicated in this fake scandal.

🚨BOMBSHELL new Durham Report revelations directly implicate Hillary Clinton Campaign in LYING to the FBI pic.twitter.com/5USEUOuBC5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 6, 2022

THE SUSSMAN TEXTS IMPLICATE HILLARY’S CAMPAIGN

Jake Sullivan Lying

One tweet from that day: “Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank.”

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

The tweet included a statement from her campaign’s senior policy advisor Jake Sullivan. Currently, Sullivan is Biden’s White House National Security advisor. [Jake Sullivan was lying through his teeth here].

“This could be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow,” Sullivan said in the October 2016 statement. “Computer scientists have uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank.”

Sullivan said the “secret hotline may be the key to unlocking the mystery of Trump’s ties to Russia.”

“This line of communication may help explain Trump’s bizarre adoration of Vladimir Putin and endorsement of so many pro-Kremlin positions throughout this campaign,” he continued. “It raises even more troubling questions in light of Russia’s masterminding of hacking efforts that are clearly intended to hurt Hillary Clinton’s campaign.”

He added that they “can only assume federal authorities will now explore this direct connection between Trump and Russia as part of their existing probe into Russia’s meddling in our elections.”

There were no communications. It was a lie.

Hillary Lying

There was another tweet that day from Clinton. She wrote that it was “time for Trump to answer serious questions about his ties to Russia.” [What are the chances she didn’t know?]

It's time for Trump to answer serious questions about his ties to Russia. https://t.co/D8oSmyVAR4 pic.twitter.com/07dRyEmPjX — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 31, 2016

Clinton tweeted an image stating that Trump had “a secret server” to “communicate privately with a Putin-tied Russian bank called Alfa Bank.”

Durham included a footnote attached to the reference to the Clinton campaign tweet, states: “Currently, the Government does not know what particular defenses counsel plans to mount at trial.”

He further said the inclusion is meant to address defense issues that may come up.

Sussmann’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 16.

TWO MORE CLIPS WITH INFORMATION

Fox News covering the latest Durham filing at the top of the hour for all the normies to see. LFG!!! Democrats right now: “Quick! Start another war!” pic.twitter.com/CXjj6XCJhf — John Hewitt (@illhaveafrosty) April 6, 2022

Durham’s pleadings are showing he’s labeling out grand scale conspiracies in 40-50 page indictments when they could be 4 or 5. You don’t do that unless you’re trying to tell the world a little bit of your story, because it’s the only time a prosecutor can speak publicly. pic.twitter.com/Z8nPwD4BbM — ᚺᛉᚫᛖᛚ Oma Gunn ᚺᛉᚫᛖᛚ 🇺🇸 (@OmaGunn) April 6, 2022

