Possibly Very Bad News for Hillary in the Latest Durham Filing

A recent filing by Special Counsel John Durham appears to prove that Michael Sussman lied to the FBI. Sussman was a lawyer for the DNC and the Clinton Campaign. There is more. Durham wants to include a Hillary Clinton tweet and it’s likely one of the two below.
As part of the filing, a Sussman text has him arranging to meet with his clients. He met with the tech Rodney Joffe and Marc Elias, one of the campaign lawyers for the Clinton campaign. Elias is also a Perkins Coie lawyer. Joffe and his company exploited data from Trump’s residence, the White House, and Trump Tower. They were planning to use the data to make it seem as if Trump and his staff were communicating with Russian President Putin.
Durham DROPS damning texts from Hillary Clinton lawyer, Sussmann, to FBI— You WON'T believe what they said… pic.twitter.com/cXmRMEixWH
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 6, 2022
Also in the filing, Durham motioned to admit a Clinton campaign tweet from Oct. 31, 2016. He didn’t say which tweet.
In any case, Hillary’s campaign is clearly implicated in this fake scandal.
🚨BOMBSHELL new Durham Report revelations directly implicate Hillary Clinton Campaign in LYING to the FBI pic.twitter.com/5USEUOuBC5
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 6, 2022
THE SUSSMAN TEXTS IMPLICATE HILLARY’S CAMPAIGN
Jake Sullivan Lying
One tweet from that day: “Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank.”
Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016
The tweet included a statement from her campaign’s senior policy advisor Jake Sullivan. Currently, Sullivan is Biden’s White House National Security advisor. [Jake Sullivan was lying through his teeth here].
“This could be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow,” Sullivan said in the October 2016 statement. “Computer scientists have uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank.”
Sullivan said the “secret hotline may be the key to unlocking the mystery of Trump’s ties to Russia.”
“This line of communication may help explain Trump’s bizarre adoration of Vladimir Putin and endorsement of so many pro-Kremlin positions throughout this campaign,” he continued. “It raises even more troubling questions in light of Russia’s masterminding of hacking efforts that are clearly intended to hurt Hillary Clinton’s campaign.”
He added that they “can only assume federal authorities will now explore this direct connection between Trump and Russia as part of their existing probe into Russia’s meddling in our elections.”
There were no communications. It was a lie.
Hillary Lying
There was another tweet that day from Clinton. She wrote that it was “time for Trump to answer serious questions about his ties to Russia.” [What are the chances she didn’t know?]
It's time for Trump to answer serious questions about his ties to Russia. https://t.co/D8oSmyVAR4 pic.twitter.com/07dRyEmPjX
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 31, 2016
Clinton tweeted an image stating that Trump had “a secret server” to “communicate privately with a Putin-tied Russian bank called Alfa Bank.”
Durham included a footnote attached to the reference to the Clinton campaign tweet, states: “Currently, the Government does not know what particular defenses counsel plans to mount at trial.”
He further said the inclusion is meant to address defense issues that may come up.
Sussmann’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 16.
TWO MORE CLIPS WITH INFORMATION
Fox News covering the latest Durham filing at the top of the hour for all the normies to see. LFG!!!
Democrats right now: “Quick! Start another war!” pic.twitter.com/CXjj6XCJhf
— John Hewitt (@illhaveafrosty) April 6, 2022
Durham’s pleadings are showing he’s labeling out grand scale conspiracies in 40-50 page indictments when they could be 4 or 5. You don’t do that unless you’re trying to tell the world a little bit of your story, because it’s the only time a prosecutor can speak publicly. pic.twitter.com/Z8nPwD4BbM
— ᚺᛉᚫᛖᛚ Oma Gunn ᚺᛉᚫᛖᛚ 🇺🇸 (@OmaGunn) April 6, 2022
If memory serves, the only link between Trump and Alfa bank was that one was sending junk mail to the other…we all receive junk mail, i get close to a hundred a day, some come from the other side of the planet, I have no control over that, but that does not mean I am colluding with the people who send that to me!
but that is how they managed to claim they had found a connection
between Trump and Russia;
it was junk mail that kept being sent several times a day, that is why they were able to claim there was a lot of communication, lots of collusion.
they took a harmless truth and embelished it a thousand fold.
in sane and just world all those people would be in jail for 30 years.
the illegal things they did to a candidate to the presidency and continued doing while he was President should be very severly punished, this is serious stuff, we are not talking shop lifting a pack of gum here.