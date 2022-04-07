New Data from Hunter’s Laptop Could “Bring Down” DC As We Know It

The whistleblower who gave the hard drive from Hunter Biden’s laptop to The Daily Mail in 2020 fled to Switzerland. However, it is only to complete his work in a safe place away from Joe Biden, who he claims is targeting him.

Whistleblower Jack Maxey said he has 450 gigs of deleted data that he recovered from the laptop from Hell.

In addition to The Daily Mail, Maxey gave copies and material from the laptop to the Washington Post, New York Times, and Senator Chuck Grassley. He says they sat on it for months.

The FBI is accused of sitting on this and one or two other Hunter laptops for years. They were never entered into evidence.

Fearing retribution from Biden, Jack Maxey left town, but he’s not finished exposing the Biden family’s skeletons.

IT COULD TAKE DOWN DC

Maxey, a former co-host of ex-Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon’s podcast the War Room, claims he and colleagues have retrieved “450 gigabytes of deleted material” including 80,000 images and videos and more than 120,000 archived emails.

Another source tells Newsmax the newly recovered emails are “shocking and could bring down Washington as we know it.”

“I do not believe this would have been possible inside the United States,” Maxey told the Daily Mail. “We had numerous attempts on us from trying to do things like this there.”

Maxey plans to put it all online in a searchable database within weeks.

Maxey accuses the Biden administration of targeting him, with black SUVs showing up outside his home after he started to distribute the laptop’s hard drive. For that reason, he says he’s finishing his work in Switzerland.

We can’t confirm anything he is saying. But, the Biden laptop is real, it is not Russian disinformation, and the Biden family corruption is very real.

NEW – Whistleblower who distributed Hunter Biden’s laptop to congressmen and media has fled the US to Switzerland, claims he has recovered “450 gigabytes of deleted material.”https://t.co/Up7gtjEOhC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 6, 2022

Related