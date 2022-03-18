New Bill Calls for a “Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair”

This next article goes under, you can’t make this stuff up.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a New Jersey Democrat, sponsored a bill called the CROWN Act of 2021-2022 (HR2116), in the midst of inflation, a potential war, open borders, and so much more. CROWN refers to banning discrimination based on hairdos.

Our representatives think bills of this nature make sense while our country is in peril thanks to feckless ‘leaders’ like her.

Her bill claims it will help to create a “respectful and open world for natural hair.” Yikes!

This is what the worthless reps on Capitol Hill want to push into law. Do we have a lot of discrimination against natural hair? We certainly do against Asians and those attacks are downplayed.

The lawmakers must spend a lot of time thinking up new ways to hamstring people over nonsense.

Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act of 2021 or the CROWN Act of 2021 – 2022

This bill prohibits discrimination based on a person’s hair texture or hairstyle if that style or texture is commonly associated with a particular race or national origin. Specifically, the bill prohibits this type of discrimination against those participating in federally assisted programs, housing programs, public accommodations, and employment.

Persons shall not be deprived of equal rights under the law and shall not be subjected to prohibited practices based on their hair texture or style.

The bill provides for enforcement procedures under the applicable laws.

