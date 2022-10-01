New Credit Card Limits Spending Based on Carbon Emissions

In collaboration with part owners – Mastercard – a Swedish startup has come up with the first credit card that limits spending based on the carbon emissions of the purchases.

The bottom feeder company describes itself like this:

“Doconomy is now launching the world’s first credit card with a carbon footprint limit, DO Black. The launch of this premium card marks the first milestone in the support that Doconomy provides to the UN Climate Change secretariat (UNFCCC) to encourage global climate action. DO Black not only helps users track and measure CO2 emissions associated with their purchases, but also puts a limit to the climate impact of their spending. Users can now sign-up to register interest for DO Black.

[…]

”DO Black not only helps users track and measure CO2 emissions associated with their purchases but also puts a limit to the climate impact of their spending.”

It’s voluntary for now, but how long before it’s mandatory? It won’t just be Sweden. We will all have credit cards that stop people from buying things, not based on how much money one has, but on the carbon emissions of the purchases.

LET THEM EAT BUGS

The year is 2031. Your electric car locked you out because you reached your driving limit. You walk to the store to buy food. The steak you want to buy gets denied because you reached your C02 limit. You walk home with a a bag of bugs and fake soy meat. — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) October 6, 2021

Norway is planning to track all food purchases.

In an article titled “Statistics Norway demands to know exactly what Norwegians buy in the grocery store,” reporter Martin Gundersen wrote that Statistics Norway has “ordered the grocery chains NorgesGruppen, Coop, Bunnpris and Rema 1000 to share all their receipt data with the statistical agency.” Gundersen further reports that Nets, a payment service provider that processes about 80 percent of all in-store payments, “has also been required to share detailed information on all transactions.”

Norway has done one better and wants to track every single thing Norwegians buy.

The plan for the data isn’t merely to examine behaviors broadly but to look at the actions of specific groups.

“When the purchases are linked to person/household, it will be possible in the consumption statistics and diet statistics to analyze socio-economic and regional differences in consumption, and link it to variables such as income, education, and place of residence,” Statistics Norway wrote in its cost-benefit analysis.

The only reason to do it is to control the people in the name of the new religion – climate change.

They’re heading for a totalitarian nation.

Related