Here’s another Motive to Blow Up the Russian Pipeline

Russia blew up its own pipeline to help the West out. They’re OK!

Here is another situation where the Nordstream bombing benefits the West, not Russia. Granholm is useless as Energy Secretary. The only thing she knows is wind and solar energy, which makes us reliant on China for parts.

Granholm says. “No country wants to take the risk of putting a significant amount of its energy demand to Russia … & in fact, this accelerates the EU’s push to become energy independent through clean energy & … their own homegrown energy.”

Could it be tough love?

She is saying that blowing up the pipeline motivated the West to move even faster toward solar and wind [which will make us rely on China instead of Russia].

Democrats want us to rely 100% on China for our energy.

.⁦@SecGranholm⁩ on the Nordstream bombings: “No country wants to take the risk of putting a significant amount of its energy demand to Russia … & in fact, this accelerates the EU’s push to become energy independent through clean energy & … their own homegrown energy.” pic.twitter.com/wBj2IOXEL7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2022

IT’S NOT JUST GRANHOLM, BLINKEN’S BOASTING OF IT AS AN OPPORTUNITY

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Friday that the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines is a “tremendous opportunity” to wean EU states off Russian energy.

With winter approaching, Blinken said that the US wants the bloc to use less fuel.

Washington has been trying to convince EU leaders to swap Russian gas for its LNG for years.

The severity of the damage to the undersea conduits now means that the bloc is “indefinitely deprived” of Russian gas via this route, Russian energy operator Gazprom stated on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Blinken boasted that the US is now “the leading supplier of [liquefied natural gas] to Europe.” In addition to shipping its own fuel to Europe, Blinken said that the US is working with European leaders to find ways to “decrease demand” and “speed up the transition to renewables.”

“It’s a tremendous opportunity to once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy and thus to take away from [Russian President] Vladimir Putin the weaponization of energy as a means of advancing his imperial designs,” Blinken declared.

That’s not suspicious at all.

Did the US pay one of the allies to do it – Poland? Ukraine? Did the US do it? The West says Russia did it! Who has the motive?

