NYPD won’t enforce King Cuomo’s order to break up gatherings – the King is MAD

Please visit us at Parler or share to Parler

New York’s King Cuomo issued updated COVID-19-related restrictions last week, which included a 10-person limit on indoor gatherings. In fact, he told New Yorkers they should probably skip Thanksgiving.

Sheriffs upstate and on Long Island said they will not enforce that. They’re too busy and it’s unconstitutional. We now hear that the NYPD won’t enforce it either! Yay!

Cuomo said he doesn’t consider the Sheriffs as law enforcement because they won’t enforce his fiats [and follow the Constitution]. He called them ‘dictators.’ Explain that one to me. One must assume then that he thinks the NYPD are dictators too.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea’s recent announcement that the NYPD has no plans to break up indoor gatherings despite the state limit being 10 people per home.

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that Cuomo blasted the NYPD for turning a blind eye to such gatherings, and for allegations that many officers themselves refuse to wear masks.

“A lot of police officers don’t wear a mask,” he said. “[W]ell, how are you then supposed to enforce other people wearing a mask when they see you not wearing a mask? ‘I violate the law but you can’t.’ No! Nobody said you were above the law! I don’t believe that person is a law enforcement officer. I don’t want a law enforcement officer who says, ‘I’m only enforcing the law that I like or think should be enforced.'”

Kings don’t like to be rejected. Fortunately, Cuomo can’t cut off heads. He is mad, literally MAD.

Last week, Shea told NY1, “We’re not planning on breaking up Thanksgiving celebrations. … We have to be smart. We’re encouraging everyone to use common sense here and to get New York City through this. No one in large gatherings, we think at this point that’s common sense.”