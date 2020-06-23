New Dem plan, Defund the DOJ

Democrats will do anything to win. They want all the power and they want it interminably. They will demonize anyone to get what they want. The latest assault is accusing Attorney General Bill Barr of lawlessness. Rep. Jerry Nadler has been scheming with Speaker Pelosi again. He wants to defund the Department of Justice, and other things he thinks he can do.

Democrats are insane.

Conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow thinks AG Barr is losing his mind, WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE.

“It does seem like Bill Barr’s wheels are coming off,” Maddow said. She’s a purveyor of hate.

The coup continues. They’re likely worried about the Durham probe which Barr said is probably coming to the fore by summer.

DEFUND THE #DOJ? Congress has plan to ‘eliminate’ AG #Barr’s office budget if he ignores subpoena to testify#Nadler with #Maddow “We can eliminate his office budget. There are a number of things we can do, which we will do.”#MOG

