Over a Half Million Americans Dead if U.S. Mirrored Cuomo’s COVID Death Rate

New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo wound down his daily Wuhan Virus briefings by literally breaking from reality and actually touting his performance in fighting the pandemic. That’s right. King Andrew, Slayer of the Elderly, actually tried to make people believe he’d done a terrific job.

Well, he did lead the nation in one critical coronavirus metric, albeit a deadly one. New York easily outpaced every other state, by posting the highest number of deaths per 100,000 residents, registering 160.

To put that in context, Florida and Texas, two states he’s recently taken to task about their re-openings have recorded 14 and 8 per 100,000 deaths, respectively.

Applying their numbers across the United States would lead to a projection of 49,500 and 26,400 pandemic deaths, respectively.

What would the U.S. COVID landscape look like today if we tragically mirrored NY’s death rate? We’d be mourning the loss of over 525,000 souls.

Lucky for 330 million Americans, Cuomo’s horrific policies and monumental ego didn’t inflict even more damage on our great nation.