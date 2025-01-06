New Details About the Man Who Tried to Kill Justice Kavanaugh

There are new details about the man who tried to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022 from The Washington Post.

His attorneys say his statements to the police were not properly obtained.

“At the time, Mr. Roske was acutely suicidal, visibly exhausted, and had repeatedly expressed his need for psychiatric care,” his attorneys, Assistant Federal Public Defenders Andrew Szekely and Ellie Marranzini, wrote in court filings.

They say the responding officers, who arrested Roske near Kavanaugh’s home, did not advise him of his right to remain silent and consult an attorney, according to his attorneys.

A short time later, a detective and two FBI agents did advise Roske of his rights, and he signed at least one statement acknowledging those rights, according to the filings. But he did so, the attorneys asserted, without fully understanding what he was doing: “He did not exhibit, through words or demeanor, that he comprehended his rights or that he was voluntarily relinquishing them.”

There is other evidence that might not be admissible.

The Plan

A detective asked him what his plan was when he was brought to the station.

“Break in,” Roske replied. “Shoot him and then shoot myself.”

Roske said that he had grown concerned over the court’s rightward shift on abortion and other issues and that he was searching for purpose. He said he’d prepared for the attack for a month. “I was under the delusion,” Roske added, “that I could make the world a better place by killing him.”

In addition to his views on abortion, Roske told investigators that he was motivated by fears that conservative justices would move to loosen gun control laws.

Democrat Propaganda Was the Impetus

“The rise of violence and unlawful threats of violence directed at those who serve the public is unacceptable and dangerous to our democracy,” Attorney General Merrick Garland had said on May 18, 2022, three weeks before Roske’s arrest, when he met with Supreme Court officials to discuss protecting the justices.

He told his sister of his plan, and she persuaded him to call 911 and turn himself in.

“She wanted to have me as a sibling for the rest of her life and not, you know, with that ending,” Roske told a detective.

He said he had wrestled in the past with whether violence might give his life meaning.

“I was thinking about killing pedophiles; I thought if I could prevent a child from being raped, that would be good.”

“I understand the idea,” the detective responded. “Everybody wants to help out.”

He was living with his parents, who were away in Hawaii.

“Any time I’m alone in the house for any significant period of time, I get very serious suicidal thoughts, you know,” he told a detective. “My perspective at the time [was] do something positive before I die.”

Roske saw law enforcement guarding the house and left. He called his sister, who told him to turn himself in, which he did.

He has a long history of mental illness and is on medication.

