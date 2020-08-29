New details of sexual assault complaint against Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake is the black man shot seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was believed to be armed, according to the state DOJ, and he resisted arrest, fighting with the officers. Blake was allegedly ordered to stay away from the woman who made the frantic 911 call, his ex-girlfriend. He was shot by an officer and his name became a rallying cry for the anti-police protesters.

In his ex-girlfriend’s complaint, shared on social media by Daily Wire, Blake is accused of entering his ex-girlfriend’s home when she was sleeping, allegedly coming into her room and sexually assaulting her.

He then allegedly stole her bank card and her car and fled.

The complaint states that Blake allegedly physically assaulted her several times over the years. He beat her at least twice a year over a period of eight years.

LNB stated at about 6AM she was woken up by the father of her children, Jacob Blake, herein known as the defendant, standing over her saying, “I want my sh*t.” As LNB lay there, on her back, the defendant, suddenly and without warning, reached his hand between her legs, penetrated her vaginally with a finger, pull it out and sniffed it, and said, “Smells like you’ve been with other men.”

Officer Raiche reported LNB had a very difficult time telling him this and cried as she told how the defendant assaulted her and then the defendant immediately left the bedroom. LNB stated the defendant penetrating her digitally caused her pain and humiliation and was done without her consent.

LNB stated she was upset but collected herself and ran after the defendant out the front door and then realized her vehicle was missing. His ex-girlfriend, LNB, ran back inside to her purse, which was on the kitchen counter and checked it, quickly realizing her key to her truck (Ford Explorer 2002), a black individual key and the only key for the vehicle and her Great Lakes Debit Card were missing.

LNB immediately called 911 and while waiting for Officers, checked her Great Lakes Account and saw two fraudulent ATM withdrawals on May 3, 2020, that she did not make, both at PNC Bank, 3920Washington Road, both for $500, at an unknown time.

Last Sunday, Blake showed up at her home, prompting her to call the police out of fear for her safety and that of her children. Blake was then caught on video getting into an altercation with police, who attempted to disable him with the use of a taser.

“During the incident, officers attempted to arrest Jacob S. Blake… Law enforcement deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr. Blake, however, the taser was not successful in stopping Mr. Blake,” officials from the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

She was terrified and rightfully so when he showed up at her home. That’s when she called the police.

St. Jacob fought with the police. A female officer tasered him but it did nothing. He struggled free from the police as they screamed for him to drop the knife and ran to the driver’s side of the car and reached in. That’s when he was shot.

Blake had a knife on him and dropped it in the car or was reaching for a knife in the car when he was shot.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said he was armed as the investigation continues.

This is the new American hero of the Democrats and their riotous peeps.

Matt Walsh, who shared the complaint, wrote on Twitter: “Before you say one more damned word in defense of the violent criminal and abuser Jacob Blake, read the complaint against him. This is why there was a warrant for his arrest and why his ex girlfriend called the cops on him…”

