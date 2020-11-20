New evidence Hunter businesses had ties to communist China and Russia in 2017

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) released new evidence they say shows Hunter Biden and his business associates were working deals as late as 2017 tied to communist China and Russian energy interests.

Basically, it shows there are counterintelligence and extortion concerns about ties to China and Russia.

“These new records confirm the connections between the Biden family and the communist Chinese government, as well as the links between Hunter Biden’s business associates and the Russian government, and further support the Committees’ September 23, 2020 report’s finding that such relationships created counterintelligence and extortion concerns,” the senators wrote in their new report.

The evidence relates to business deals discussed between Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, and an American businessman close to the Biden family named Rob Walker.

Many of the new documents involve discussions with a business venture called CEFC China Energy, which was under Ye Jianming.

The senators stated that Ye “had established ties to the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese military, the People’s Liberation Army.” They worked with Hunter Biden and his associates to pursue energy deals worldwide, including in Oman, France, and Russia.

In their supplemental report (pdf), the two Republican senators made note that in February 2017 and in March 2017, a “Shanghai-based company called State Energy HK Limited sent two wires, each in the amount of $3,000,000, to a bank account for Robinson Walker LLC” while records noted that “it is unclear what the true purpose is behind these transactions and who the ultimate beneficiary is.” Robinson Walker LLC is operated by Rob Walker, a longtime associate of Hunter Biden.

The two senators said Walker appears to have been associated with three Hunter Biden-linked firms, including Oldaker, Biden and Belair LLP; Seneca Global Advisors; and Rosemont Seneca Advisors. Hunter Biden was a founding partner at Oldaker and also allegedly had an ownership stake in Seneca.

“These transactions are a direct link between Walker and the communist Chinese government and, because of his close association with Hunter Biden, yet another tie between Hunter Biden’s financial arrangements and the communist Chinese government,” the senators wrote.

The committee said a company affiliated with Ye wired money to U.S. accounts tied to Biden’s associates in 2017.