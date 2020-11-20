New York is a ‘train wreck’ but Cuomo is running again & will win

New York is a train wreck as Mediaite says. Governor Andrew Cuomo and communist Mayor Bill de Blasio still haven’t gotten the ballots counted. The mail-in voting is a disaster, and no one seems to care. Democrats like Cuomo are turning us into a 3rd world nation.

That’s what happens when you have one-party rule by socialists. And where is our top-flight media covering this?

NYC IS STILL COUNTING BALLOTS

The New York Times released their latest look at the election data from the state and found that only 84 percent of the estimated vote total has been processed, and there are a large fraction of outstanding votes in multiple counties.

The NY Times reports that only 56 percent of the votes have been reported from Westchester county, 60 percent from Manhattan, 64 percent in Queens, and 74 percent in the Bronx.

Why is it taking so long? Could it be more of New York incompetence? Democrats don’t care if we count votes indefinitely.

Cuomo is running again. No matter how incompetent he is, or how many older people he kills, no matter how much he destroys the economy here, he will get re-elected in New York.

Some people are unhappy about the ridiculous lockdowns that are destroying peoples’ lives:

