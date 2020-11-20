New York is a ‘train wreck’ but Cuomo is running again & will win

New York is a train wreck as Mediaite says. Governor Andrew Cuomo and communist Mayor Bill de Blasio still haven’t gotten the ballots counted. The mail-in voting is a disaster, and no one seems to care. Democrats like Cuomo are turning us into a 3rd world nation.

That’s what happens when you have one-party rule by socialists. And where is our top-flight media covering this?

NYC IS STILL COUNTING BALLOTS

The New York Times released their latest look at the election data from the state and found that only 84 percent of the estimated vote total has been processed, and there are a large fraction of outstanding votes in multiple counties.

The NY Times reports that only 56 percent of the votes have been reported from Westchester county, 60 percent from Manhattan, 64 percent in Queens, and 74 percent in the Bronx.

Why is it taking so long? Could it be more of New York incompetence? Democrats don’t care if we count votes indefinitely.

Cuomo is running again. No matter how incompetent he is, or how many older people he kills, no matter how much he destroys the economy here, he will get re-elected in New York.

What’s wrong with NY and Cuomo? 44% of Westchester County’s ballots haven’t been counted. 40% from Manhattan uncounted. NY is such a mess – but Cuomo thinks he’s smarter and better than everyone else. Government in NY is bad at so many levels. https://t.co/3mfvMfY08e — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 18, 2020

New York is such a train wreck. California, too. We should all give thanks for the Electoral College that the whole country isn’t waiting on vote tallies from these primitive backwater governments. https://t.co/1Sn3x8xynu — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 16, 2020

Election administration in New York is unbelievably bad. https://t.co/cjcGVYyoGI — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 16, 2020

if NY were a swing state, it would be held up as THE prime example of voter suppression and incompetent election administration. The only reason it isn’t is because of the Electoral College. https://t.co/JpduOjcHbY — Aditya Mukerjee, the Otterrific 🦦 🏳️‍🌈 (@chimeracoder) November 16, 2020

“Well, then there was the weekend, and now with Thanksgiving coming up…” https://t.co/n3k6a3JWx6 — Benjamin Hart (@realaxelfoley) November 16, 2020

I STOOD IN LINE FOR 2 HOURS AND 17 MINUTES IN WESTCHESTER, RISKING COVID EXPOSURE, AND THERE’S A 40% CHANCE YOU HAVEN’T EVEN COUNTED MY DAMN VOTE YET? https://t.co/01PihmasOR — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 16, 2020

New York’s entire election infrastructure is embarrassing, chapter 72. https://t.co/yYzafj2jmJ — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) November 16, 2020

NY state lawmakers and the governor would do well to pass more laws making it easier to vote and to count them while also adequately funding election infrastructure. The state has long been a laggard in these regards — mostly as an incumbent protection racket. https://t.co/ageoWos5Jv — Paul Blumenthal (@PaulBlu) November 16, 2020

Some people are unhappy about the ridiculous lockdowns that are destroying peoples’ lives:

This is outside Gov Cuomo’s house in NY… New Yorkers are upset and do not want another lockdown! pic.twitter.com/cVAnO3Xi9e — 45🇺🇸 (@45F0RLIFE) November 18, 2020