New evidence: “no doubt” votes for Trump exceeded Biden’s in Georgia



















The Federalist reports that there were potentially enough fraudulent votes cast in Georgia to have swung the election in Donald Trump’s favor.

Trump only lost by 12,670 votes.

The Federalist says new evidence indicates that more than 10,300 illegal votes were cast in the November election. And there will be more.

People voted out of the county where they live which is against Georgia law unless they changed their residence within 30 days of the election.

“Soon after the November general election, Mark Davis, the president of Data Productions Inc. and an expert in voter data analytics and residency issues, obtained data from the National Change of Address (NCOA) database that identified Georgia residents who had confirmed moves with the U.S. Postal Service. After excluding moves with effective dates within 30 days of the general election, and by using data available from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, Davis identified nearly 35,000 Georgia voters who indicated they had moved from one Georgia county to another, but then voted in the 2020 general election in the county from which they had moved.

“Some of those moves could have been temporary, involving students or members of the military, Davis stressed, adding that under Georgia law temporary relocations do not alter citizens’ residency status or render their votes illegal. But, given the margin separating the two presidential candidates, approximately one-third of the votes at issue could have altered the outcome of the election. Yet the media, the courts, and the Secretary of State’s Office ignored or downplayed the issue,” the publication reported.

It is amazing that officials and courts didn’t at all care about the election laws. We saw it in most swing states.

In Pennsylvania and Georgia in particular, people without the authority to do so were changing the election laws.

This is how ballot harvesting can work to sway an election – votes go illicitly to the district not voting for their candidate.

Davis is still plodding through the data.

“That number continues to increase every day as more and more people update their registrations,” Davis said. “I have little doubt that the total number will eventually meet and then exceed President Biden’s margin of victory in Georgia.”

Davis has testified in court but the courts never heard Donald Trump’s case.

Davis said the problems are systemic and the election could be redone although we doubt anyone would do it.

Although, one never knows.

Banning state and local governments from sending out unsolicited absentee ballots in the future is the right move by Georgia. This is the part of the law that Biden’s DoJ is challenging in court. The GOP is going to join Georgia in the fight against the DoJ.

Now, why would Democrats and their biased DoJ sue on that issue?

