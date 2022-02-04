New Firsts for Pelosi Puppets, Kinzinger & Cheney — CENSURE

The RNC will not kick Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger out of the House GOP conference but they will censure them.

Apparently, this is nothing that has ever been done before.

The resolution to censure the two Pelosi minions had the support of almost every corner of the GOP at the RNC meeting.

Everyone seems to agree that Liz and Adam shouldn’t be calling themselves Republicans while taking orders from Democrats, according to Tyler Bowyer of the TPUSA.

The censure passed unanimously. The RNC’s full body will likely vote to approve the censure on Friday at its winter meeting.

Some balked but not many.

The resolution criticizes Cheney’s and Kinzinger’s involvement in the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, of which they are the only two Republican members.

“This is not about them being anti-Trump,” Harmeet Dhillon, a national committee member from California and one of the sponsors of the resolution, told Politico. “There are plenty of other people in the party who are anti-Trump whose names don’t appear in the resolution. These two took specific action to defy party leadership.”

Dhillon also said that RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel spoke in favor of the resolution as passed by the resolutions committee, Politico reported.

This comes nearly a year after Cheney was removed from the House GOP leadership last year after she voted to impeach Trump for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 attack.

In a statement on the RNC resolution, Kinzinger said he is now “even more committed to fighting conspiracies and lies.”

“I’ve been a member of the Republican Party before Donald Trump entered the field,” he said. “My values and core beliefs remain the same and have not wavered. I’m a conservative who believes in truth, freedom, and upholding the Constitution of the United States.”

He slammed the committee for choosing to censure “two lifelong Members of their party for simply upholding their oaths of office” rather than focusing “on how to help the American people.”

“They’ve allowed conspiracies and toxic tribalism hinder their ability to see clear-eyed,” he continued. “My efforts will continue to be focused on standing up for the truth and working to fight the political matrix that’s led us to this point.”

Cheney criticized Republican party leadership in a statement, saying they had “made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy.”

“I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump,” she said. “History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what,” said the woman who wanted to impeach Trump with no evidence whatsoever and now runs a witch hunt against him with no evidence.

