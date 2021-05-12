‘New’ GOP group threatening a 3rd party are the same ole anti-Trumpers









Bret Baier was on Fox Business this morning making note of the fact that a group of Republicans is forming and threatening a third party if the GOP doesn’t dump Trump. He said that Liz Cheney might have picked up support.

Upon further investigation, we found that the Republicans are the same losers who have been attacking Trump for four years. They don’t support Cheney, and merely want to destroy Trump and the agenda.

The ‘new’ group include Evan McMullin – Bill Kristol’s minion, Christie Todd Whitman, former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge; former Transportation Secretary Mary Peters; and former GOP Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, Barbara Comstock of Virginia, Reid Ribble of Wisconsin, and Mickey Edwards of Oklahoma.

It’s dêjà Vu.

Same people, same cause, different time.

They want to reimagine the party or start a new party. They want a RINO party, and hope that it will take off with the angry Trump-hater Cheney in their sphere.

One of the organizers is Miles Taylor, a former low-level Trump official who, as “Anonymous,” wrote an op-ed in The New York Times blasting the Trump administration in 2018.

He never even met DJT. He’s a Biden donor and a liar.

Watch the ominous Baier warning about Cheney picking up support. This is who she’s with now:

