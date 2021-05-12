Gaggle of RINOs led by a proven liar threaten to form a new party









More than 100 RINOs plan to release a call for reforms within the GOP alongside a threat to form a new party if change isn’t forthcoming, according to NBC News.

This comes before the ousting of Trump-hating Liz Cheney from her leadership position.

The statement, set to be released Thursday, involves a “Call for American Renewal,” a credo that declares that it is imperative to “either reimagine a party dedicated to our founding ideals or else hasten the creation of such an alternative.” The push will include 13 yet-to-be-revealed principles that the signatories want the GOP to embrace.

All of the people mentioned so far are RINOs who came out against him several times over the past four years. They never said anything against communista Biden.

Reuters cited some of the people involved: former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, the former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency; former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, the first secretary of homeland security; former Transportation Secretary Mary Peters; and former GOP Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, Barbara Comstock of Virginia, Reid Ribble of Wisconsin, and Mickey Edwards of Oklahoma. Evan McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president as an independent in 2016, is also involved.

McMullin, Bill Kristol’s candidate. We sniff Kristol behind this.

One of the organizers is Miles Taylor, a former low-level Trump official who, as “Anonymous,” wrote an op-ed in The New York Times blasting the Trump administration in 2018.

He never met Trump.

Taylor was never a senior official. It was a NY Times lie. Mr. Anonymous was a low-level DHS official who donated to Barack Obama. Not only that, but he is a Democrat donor and a CNN contributor. He is also a liar.

Taylor told CNN in August that he was NOT the author of the anonymous article. “I wear a mask for two things, Anderson: Halloween and pandemics. So, not,” he told the network when he was asked.

Lie!

