Kathy Griffin threatens the President in a tweet, but no warning labels on it

Self-described ‘D-List’ celebrity and all-around potty mouth Kathy Griffin advocated on Twitter Tuesday to have President Donald Trump fatally stabbed using a “syringe with nothing but air inside.” She said it would do the trick.”

Griffin is now defending the remarks she made. They were in response to the President’s earlier comments about the benefits of insulin when he asked reporters if he should use it as he announced a decision to lower its cost under Medicare.

The Examiner emphasized that the paper alerted Secret Service and confirmed that Twitter is ‘looking into’ the threats as a potential policy violation.

She has not had warnings placed on her tweets. Only President Trump has warnings and alerts put on his tweets.

She is the face of Hollywood.

Go fuck yourself. Do you wanna tussle with me, you fucking amateur?#100ThousandDead https://t.co/pFN5SSxMiZ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 27, 2020