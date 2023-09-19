New Impossible Trucking Rules Will Have “Near Zero Compliance”

The EPA finalized a rule for stricter emissions standards on heavy-duty vehicles that will raise costs for truckers, raising prices for everyone, says Texas Trucking Assoc President JohnEsparza. The Biden administration, run by Obama staff, is hurting the middle class to satisfy the ideological lust of the hard-left. The middle class is shrinking. That’s indisputable, and inflation is on the move again.

.@SawchukWealth‘s Terry Sawchuk joins @RealMirandaKhan to discuss a new rule just finalized by the EPA that is set to decimate the trucking industry in the U.S. Watch LIVE➡ https://t.co/Q75Am27mTX Watch more @RealDrGina #PrimeTime here: https://t.co/uO3dGntOeV pic.twitter.com/ARCw3iudLJ — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) December 29, 2022

ZERO COMPLIANCE IN CALIFORNIA

At the same time, new California regulations will force trucking companies to add only electric trucks to their fleets starting in January. Truckers say it’s impractical. “You may as well build a spaceship and go to Mars.”

This could cripple an already problematic supply chain problem. One driver told National Report they could be catastrophic since they are already over-regulated.

For one thing, it’s cost-prohibitive, and many small companies will go out of business. The weight is another problem. They are very heavy, and that means much smaller payloads.

Mike Starsky of JKC Trucking appeared on National Report earlier today and said he supports Green energy, but this is being shoved down truckers’ throats. For one thing, costs are astronomical. Many truckers already operate with fewer vehicles, and many smaller companies will go out of business. With inflation, it’s particularly problematic.

He said, “We don’t have any infrastructure for these yet.” Another thing is “driving range. The driving range is nowhere near what we have now.” The weight of these batteries is such that it would mean far less payload.

Mr. Starsky said repairing these trucks is difficult and expensive. It’s hard to even find people who can fix them.

What isn’t mentioned is there is no proper waste removal for the batteries.

Truckers, business leaders, and industry advocates who spoke with National Review agree with all the points Mr. Starsky made.

They argue that the up-front costs of electric trucks and charging equipment are too steep, particularly for small firms and independent drivers. They say that the technology is too new to rely on, and the limited range of the electric trucks won’t work for companies whose drivers travel long distances. And they doubt that the state will be able to ramp up the charging infrastructure fast enough, a massive effort that will not only require building enough high-powered chargers but also ensuring that they’re strategically installed in the right places and that there is enough capacity during peak charging times.

There were fewer than 300 electric trucks on California roads last year. Under the regulations, there will need to be more than half a million by 2035.

[…]

“I’ve been working on air-board regulations for close to 13 years now. I’ve never seen a rule where there will probably be nearly zero percent compliance because it’s just not possible to figure out a way around some of these intractable issues around the technology,” said Chris Shimoda, senior vice president of government affairs with the California Trucking Association.

Jeff Cox, president and co-owner of Madera-based Best Drayage in Northern California, told National Review that electric trucks make no sense yet. He would need a truck that can do 500 miles on one charge, which doesn’t exist yet. He added that fueling would take critical hours. It would cut revenue in half.

“What they’re doing is saying, basically, this is going to be a 20-hour workday,” he said.

CALIFORNIA IS TRYING TO SUE BIG OIL OUT OF EXISTENCE

While this is going on, California sued five major oil companies along with America’s biggest oil and gas lobby, accusing them of causing climate change-related harm by lying to the public to downplay the “grave dangers” of fossil fuels.

The Leftists will do anything to destroy our energy sector as soon as possible. Gov. Newsom gets a lot of street creds for this.

In the last Democrat administration, Democrats tried to imprison gas and oil CEOs.

The lawsuit (FINAL-9-15-COMPLAINT), filed at the Superior Court of the State of California, County of San Francisco, on Sept. 15, claims that the energy giants’ actions—described in the complaint as “vile, base, and contemptible”—have caused tens of billions of dollars in damages.

California is accusing the defendants—BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Shell, and the fossil fuel trade association, the American Petroleum Institute (API)—of creating or contributing to various statewide climate-change-related harms, including allegedly destroying natural resources.

FINAL-9-15-COMPLAINT

Related