Phoenix Could Be on the Road to Making Meat Too Expensive

As reported, 14 U.S. cities plan to serve as prototypes for at least parts of Klaus Schwab’s climate agenda. Some of the ambitious targets of that agenda are to ban dairy, milk, meat, and cars. While these goals are in writing, if you repeat them, you will likely be told you’re a conspiracy theorist. They will explain that these are just ideas – targets – there are no plans to enact them.

At the risk of drawing negative attention, we do need to report that the hardcore leftist Mayor of Phoenix, Kate Gallego, could be laying the groundwork in Phoenix to ban meat, or make it too expensive to eat.

While nothing has been banned, there is a radical movement to greatly reduce consumption rather quickly.

Jeff Caldwell, precinct captain of EZAZ.org, has listed several concerns that highlight the threat the “targets” pose in Phoenix and Kansas City with ambitious, radical mayors. He encourages residents to show up now for public comment sessions lest it be too late at some point.

Mr. Caldwell says, “While Gallego is able to say she is not literally banning meat, she is implementing policies that make meat more expensive and will lead to major reductions of meat consumption in the future. Dare I suggest by 2030?”

BACKGROUND

14 U.S. cities are members of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group.

The C40 of 96 member cities has established a target to meet the hard-left WEF’s radical agenda for 2030. Michael Bloomberg funds much of the C40.

Fourteen U.S. cities have agreed to lead the way:

Austin

Boston

Chicago

Houston

Los Angeles

Miami

New Orleans

New York City

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Portland

San Francisco

Washington, D.C.

Seattle

We reported that New York City will track and cap meat purchases in May.

New York City will begin tracking the carbon footprint of household food consumption and putting caps on how much red meat can be served in public institutions. This is part of a sweeping initiative to achieve a 33% reduction in carbon emissions from food by 2030. It’s coincidentally aligned with the directives of the Klaus Schwab World Economic Forum.

It’s coming out of the NYC mayor’s office on food policy and his climate office.

Related