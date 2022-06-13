Civilians in parts of northern Afghanistan have been illegally arrested and tortured by Taliban forces for associating with a rival group, according to a human rights organization.

Human Rights Watch (HRW), an American-based organization, said that civilians had been caught up in the Taliban’s efforts in Afghanistan’s Panjshir province to combat attacks on Taliban forces in the region.

Citizens have been accused of aiding the Taliban opposition forces.

“Taliban forces have committed summary executions and enforced disappearances of captured fighters and other detainees, which are war crimes,” HRW said.

This is the new, reconstituted Taliban we surrendered to – the people that Gen. MacKenzie called good business partners. Biden also built Afghanistan back better

Much of the opposition to the Taliban in the Panjshir valley has come from those remaining from Afghanistan’s security forces, following the Taliban’s taking over the country during President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of American forces, according to the Daily Wire.

Former detainees reported in early June that Taliban security forces detained about 80 residents in the province’s Khenj district and beat them to compel them to provide information about the opposition forces, HRW said.

HRW cited an unnamed human rights advocate who has interviewed several former detainees and a person with direct information about Taliban detentions.

After several days, the Taliban released 70 of the captives but continue to hold 10 whose relatives they accuse of being members of the opposition force, according to the HRW statement.

“Taliban forces in Panjshir have imposed collective punishment and disregarded protections to which detainees are entitled,” Gossman said. “This is just the latest example of Taliban abuses during fighting in the region”, reports Associated Press.

