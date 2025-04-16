New Mexico’s Open Borders Are Closed: The US Army Took Over

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum traveled to New Mexico today to announce the emergency withdrawal and transfer of administrative jurisdiction over approximately 109,651 acres of federal land along the U.S.-Mexico border. The land will be transferred to the Department of the Army for a period of three years, subject to valid existing rights.

This action is intended to safeguard sensitive natural and cultural resources in the region while enabling the Department of the Army to support U.S. Border Patrol operations in securing the border and preventing illegal immigration.

“Securing our border and protecting our nation’s resources go hand in hand,” said Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. “The American people gave President Trump a mandate to make America safe and strong again. This transfer reflects Interior’s commitment to public safety, national security and responsible stewardship of our public lands.”

Illegal aliens that cross this section of our border will be treated as if they are trespassing on a military base, and subject to much harsher penalties.

THIS IS THE WAY: Texas National Guard just installed razor walls on its border with NEW MEXICO. Illegals often invade TX from NM. pic.twitter.com/aQrBRphH6G — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 20, 2024

