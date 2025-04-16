The Arsonist Who Tried to Kill Gov. Shapiro Was a Left-Wing Madman

We are beginning to get the full story about the arsonist who attempted to murder Governor Shapiro and his family. The fact that it was on Passover did suggest it was related to Palestine.

The media didn’t want to go there. However, police and prosecutors now say there is evidence that arsonist Cody Balmer was a left-wing extremist.

Balmer committed the act because of “what he wants to do to [for] the Palestinian people,” according to a search warrant signed by Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators obtained several warrants as part of the investigation into the early Sunday morning arson attack, including for suspect Cody Balmer’s storage unit, electronic devices, and parents’ home, where he told a Dauphin County judge he had recently been living.

Balmer, 38, targeted Shapiro “based upon perceived injustices to the people of Palestine,” one of the warrants said, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The Evidence

Balmer called 911 after the attack on the governor’s mansion and told the 911 operators he did it partly because of the war in Gaza.

According to a PennLive report, Balmer also told 911 operators Shapiro needed to “stop having my friends killed,” and that “our people have been put through too much by that monster,” the warrant said.

He might not be a lone wolf. Operators said he sounded like he read from a script.

Prosecutors called it a “hate crime” yesterday, and now we know why.

