Boasberg Escalates: Claims the Administration Is In Contempt

Federal Judge James Boasberg finds probable cause to hold President Trump in contempt over deportation flights. He has failed to return two planes deporting migrants to El Salvador last month.

In a filing Wednesday, Boasberg ordered the Justice Department to answer additional questions by April 23rd if it wants to purge the contempt.

“As this Opinion will detail, the Court ultimately determines that the government’s actions on that day demonstrate willful disregard for its order, sufficient for the Court to conclude that probable cause exists to find the government in criminal contempt,” Boasberg said Wednesday.

This is the battle between the judicial oligarchy and the executive branches of government over the President’s ability to carry out key White House powers.

To some of us, it appears the judicial oligarchy wants to use lawfare to imprison President Trump and his staff. At the heart of this is Democrats’ desire to stop deportations, even of vicious criminals, and give every deported person a trial.

Democrats truly are for open borders. If this case is lost to them, it’s probably all over for the USA.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email