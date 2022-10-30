New “Minimum Wage” for Government Work Is $100K

The new ‘minimum wage’ for government work is now $100,000+. Most people paying for this make much less and it’s unsustainable. The average salary in the US is $52,013.

Adam Andrzejewski of Open the Books writes that “While crime skyrockets in the neighborhoods, test scores plummet in the public schools, and inflation decimates private-sector paychecks, the Illinois public employee class is living the good life.

“Our auditors at OpenTheBooks.com found nearly 500 educators in the public schools with salaries between $200,000 and $439,000. In small towns, city managers made up to $341,300. Three doctors at the University of Illinois at Chicago earned incomes between $1 million and $2.1 million.”

There are 132,188 Public Employees With $100,000+ paychecks that costs taxpayers $17 billion. The governments are buying votes from unions.

BREAKING NEWS: Here's why Congress should not bailout Illinois for $40 BILLION. https://t.co/Ll6usgxOIw — Adam Andrzejewski (@everydimeonline) April 27, 2020

This wild spending goes on in California, New York, Texas, and other cities.

Let’s not forget what Joe Biden is doing:

With the recent jobs report missing the mark, economic expert Adam Andrzejewski reacts to President Biden's claim that Americans are quitting jobs due to "better" opportunities. pic.twitter.com/jP9KV3bjJ6 — Newsmax (@newsmax) January 8, 2022

Related