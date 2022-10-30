UN Agenda 2030-Inspired Carbon Pipeline Scam in the Heart of America

Opinion in this and most articles we write.

Iowa farmers face loss of their property to United Nations’ Agenda 2030-inspired carbon pipelines so the Earth’s global warming will decrease to 1.5 degrees centigrade. It puts us back to around the Industrial Era. Iowa is the heartland of America. The Left is ripping out the heart of the country.

REUTERS

According to Reuters, the pipeline for projects to capture and store carbon emissions has grown around 44% in the past twelve months to 244 million tonnes a year, the Global CCS Institute think-tank said on Monday.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology has been used for years, often to enhance oil well production rates, but rising carbon prices in regions such as Europe have lifted hopes it might take off as a stand-alone business case.

Some experts say CCS technology, which typically acts like a filter on industrial smokestacks and stores the carbon underground, is essential to meeting the goal of a net carbon zero economy by 2050.

The UN and WEF have decided arbitrarily that the world would need to have 7.6 billion tons a year of CCS capacity in 2050 to realize the International Energy Agency’s net zero scenario.

This carbon budget is arbitrary:

The IEA goal is the UN goal is the WEF goal, and it’s madness. Never mind that most countries, including China and India won’t stop building coal plants. We’re setting ourselves up for a takeover by an enemy nation.

THE IOWA FARMERS

Iowa farmers say the issue impacts not just these farmers, but every American who owns private property and who relies on the nation’s agricultural products in their daily lives.

One family affected spoke to The New American:

This is a serious threat in my humble opinion. The UN is Marxist and globalist. It does NOT believe in private property. This is the camel’s nose under the tent. The carbon capture pipeline is more unnecessary climate extremism. The 1.5 degrees centigrade comes from the most radical people involved in this. Look up Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, John Holdren, and R2P. Every aspect of their ideology is extreme globalism tied to the UN and the World Economic Forum.

These people are the enemies of freedom. When you go full-blown global, you lose freedom, sovereignty, and accountability.

HANS AND JOHN

The 1.5 degrees reportedly came from Hans Joachim Schellnhuber.

Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, founding director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany is one of the globalists who turned Pope Francis into a radical climate change extremist. Schellnhuber has called for an “Earth Constitution” to transcend even the “U.N. Charter.” Along with that there would be a “Global Council” of elite elected by “all the people on Earth.” There would be a “Planetary Court” which would be “transnational”. Everyone could appeal to the court, especially if there are violations of the Earth Constitution.

Dr. John Holdren, a senior policy advisor to the Obama-Biden administration, also supported ‘de-development’ of the U.S., the creation of a different United States described as ‘USA II,’ and purposeful inflation to manipulate people into not using energy.

Mark Levin uses the term “de-growthers.” Look that up too.

Related