Glorious: LeBron, Hillary, Biden, All Fact Checked on Twitter

WOW, a tidal wave of change is coming to Twitter under the Chief Twit. This change is a world class engineering feat. Mr. Musk accomplished this in one weekend.

If Hillary, Joe Biden, and LeBron want to keep sharing misinformation, they will have to find another venue I think. Perhaps Dorsey’s BlueSky will become the sewer they run to if they decide to keep sharing hate speech and misinformation. I don’t doubt that Mr. Musk will go after the far-right also. He said he believes Twitter should cater to the 80% in the middle.

The following is an amazing hit on Hillary Clinton. Elon Musk is fact checking the wannabe president. She has been getting away with lies and hate for years. No one has ever dared question her. The point is made but it was made with a sketchy site that didn’t have any evidence. Some fine-tuning needed. 😂😂😂

Elon just fact checked Hillary hard. Wow … Twitter has certainly changed. pic.twitter.com/kolRDtkYJu — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 30, 2022



This is a major fact check of false information shared by LeBron. Hopefully, he learns from it.

Elon just fact-checked Hillary Clinton and LeBron James both in the same morning pic.twitter.com/YOXVEh0TL3 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 30, 2022

It looks like Joe Biden’s lies are going to become a problem for him on Twitter.

Biden’s POTUS Twitter account is getting fact checked by the now Elon-controlled Twitter. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9txvFCCnWK — LeadCrew (@AE_Holman1958) October 29, 2022

Even Snopes fact checked Biden for one of his bald-faced lies.

Holy shit… Snopes actually fact checked Biden… hell has frozen over. https://t.co/dMF4EL1HBI — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 28, 2022

