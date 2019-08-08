New movie is about liberals hunting down and killing deplorables

A new satirical film called, The Hunt, has leftist elites hunting down and killing so-called deplorables for sport. The Hunt stars Betty Gilpin from GLOW and Hilary Swank, representing opposite sides of the political divide. It features guns blazing along with other ultra-violent killings as the elites pick off their prey.

The timing of this is terrible, not that there would ever be a good time. We just saw three violent shootings. The first in Gilroy was by a man who wanted to destroy Republican and Democrat organizations and Federal buildings. The second in El Paso was by a white supremacist with a lot of leftist views. The third in Dayton was by a far-left man, who marched at least once with Antifa.

The movie is extremely violent with beheadings, eyes gauged, and other gore.

The script for The Hunt features the red-state characters wearing trucker hats and cowboy shirts, with one bragging about owning seven guns because it’s his constitutional right. The blue-state characters — some equally adept with firearms — explain that they picked their targets because they expressed anti-choice positions or used the N-word on Twitter. “War is war,” says one character after shoving a stiletto heel through the eye of a denim-clad hillbilly.

“Did anyone see what our ratf–ker-in-chief just did?” one character says early in the film, according to a screenplay reviewed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Another responded: “At least The Hunt’s coming up. Nothing better than going out to the Manor and slaughtering a dozen deplorables.”

This is simply pure hate and if rhetoric can spur violence, this will do it.

Some ads have been pulled and ESPN was the first to pull their ads.

The producer is Jason Blum was booed off stage at the 32nd Israeli Film Festival in Las Vegas last year after he blamed Donald Trump for the rise of antisemitism. He’s a real hater.

A Universal executive says the movie “is meant to show what a stupid, crazy world we live in,” adding, “It might even be more powerful now.”

Lots of luck with that.

These leftist haters have control of entertainment, media, schools, and they are on the verge of grabbing government control. When they get control, this will be a very dark world.