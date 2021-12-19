New NFL Protocols End Testing of Asymptomatic, Fully Vaxxed Players

















The NFL revised its Covid-19 protocols on Saturday. They will no longer regularly test asymptomatic, fully vaccinated players.

94.6% of NFL players are vaccinated; nearly 100% of NFL personnel are vaccinated.

With such a highly vaccinated population, the NFL environment is not comparable to anywhere else in society. We will continue to work with the NFLPA with the goal of having 100% of players vaccinated.

30 of the league’s 32 clubs have an overall vaccination rate of 95% or higher.

[Yet the surge continues. The vaccines may help with the severity of illness as the CDC claims, but they do not stop the spread.]

Unvaccinated individuals are required to test daily. Vaccinated individuals are tested once a week and may volunteer for additional testing. Anyone identified as a high risk contact due to exposure will be tested daily, as appropriate. Early symptom reporting and testing for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals is key to keeping our clubs and communities safe this season.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

The revised NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols will end regular weekly testing of asymptomatic, fully vaccinated individuals. A major shift amidst the emergence of the Omicron variant and over 150 (mostly asymptomatic) players testing positive this past week. From today’s memo: pic.twitter.com/9uMn92dfNp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2021

