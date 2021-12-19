Traitor Mitch McConnell Sides With Pelosi’s Stalinist J6 Committee

















“It’s a horrendous event and I think what they are seeking to find out is something the public needs to know,” McConnell said.

Senate Minority Leade — Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell — has taken the side of House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her band of socialist Democrats running the J6 witch hunt committee. The committee is 100% partisan and aimed only at destroying Donald Trump and his followers. It’s one-sided, violates everyone’s constitutional rights, and ignores due process. Cheney who presides as the second chair is accusing everyone of breaking the law without evidence and in a role that does not authorize her to serve as judge and executioner.

The Old Soviets Are Back

Nevertheless, Pelosi’s “bi-partisan” commission only has the Republicans on it that she approved of, including two Trump-hating Republicans — one who isn’t even a Republican (Kinzinger) and the other is only a Republican if they go to war regularly (Cheney). Pelosi rejected the five appointed by Leader McCarthy, which was unprecedented.

McConnell keeps giving Democrats wins. It’s hard to think of McConnell as a Republican.

He did derail the 9/11 style commission but this J6 committee acts as if it is exactly that. While not voting to impeach Donald Trump at the time, he called the then-President “practically and morally responsible” for provoking the events.

McConnell believes that Donald Trump expressing his belief that the election was stolen caused the riot.

The truth is that Donald Trump never asked for a riot. He called for a “peaceful” march, and he wanted 10,000 National Guard at the Capitol. Nancy Pelosi is responsible for the security of the Capitol but no one is investigating her. There isn’t much else the President could have done. It was Nancy’s job.

McConnell is in on the cover-up and there is a cover-up. When you have 14,000 hours of video hidden by the DoJ, you know there is a cover-up. The video we do have shows FBI informants or agents for someone provoking the crowd. They have not been arrested.

Why did the police leave just as the detective moved to shoot and kill Ashli Babbitt? We need an answer to that.

We need to know why Ray Epps isn’t under arrest or being called by the committee. It seems fairly certain that Epps was working as an agent for someone to provoke the crowd, not Donald Trump, yet J6 committee members are completely disinterested.

Epps was disappeared by the DoJ. Check out the timeline from Revolver News:

Ray Epps could have been working for the government. He seemed to be involved with others in causing the rioting and the charging into the Capitol. He and his allies started the riot a full 17 minutes before the Proud Boys showed up. The Proud Boys were blamed, but it was Epps and his seeming allies who appear responsible.

This is a compilation of some of Epps involvement:

And more, this guy Epps was everywhere but has never been arrested or detained:



