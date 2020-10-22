New Nickname for Biden?  How About “R.I.C.O. Joe”?

Given all the latest well-sourced revelations about the “Biden Family’s” questionable business dealings with shady characters, perhaps it’s time to add an up-dated nickname for the former vice president.

To this point “Hidin’ Biden” and “Slow Joe” have been two of the most often used monickers. While those seemed a good fit when first applied, current circumstances cry out for something new.

How about “R.I.C.O. Joe”? For those wondering what RICO refers to, we have a brief explanation.

“The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act is a U.S. federal law that provides for extended criminal penalties and a civil cause of action for acts performed as part of an ongoing criminal organization. The RICO Act focuses specifically on racketeering and allows the leaders of a syndicate to be tried for the crimes they ordered others to do or assisted in doing, closing a perceived loophole that allowed a person who instructed someone else to, for example, murder, to be exempt from the trial because they did not commit the crime personally.”

It was part of the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970, signed by President Nixon. While it was initially designed to prosecute the Mafia its use has become much more widespread. There has even been a 48-count indictment against 2 Pennsylvania judges, Michael Conahan and Mark Ciavarella, for among other things, “money laundering”. Hmm.

Isn’t that whole “money laundering” thing a reason Hunter Biden’s laptop was subpoenaed by the FBI?

As the Sentinel has already documented, Tony Bobulinski, who identifies himself as a former partner of Hunter, Joe Biden, and, Joe’s brother Jim, has made a powerful unambiguous statement confirming the son’s damning emails.

Mr. Bobulinski made absolutely clear that the former VP was indeed the fellow referenced by Hunter as “the Big Guy” or “my Chairman”, and that he frequently asked his father for advice regarding “potential deals”.

Think the whole “R.I.C.O. Joe” nickname is too ambiguous to work? Then you haven’t been to or seen a Trump Rally. The president will explain it in Trumpian fashion and have, before the rally’s over, his crowd laughing, hollering, and chanting, in raucous delight, “RICO Joe!!!”.

H/T Jan