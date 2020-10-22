President releases unedited ’60 Minutes’ tape! “Bias, hatred, and rudeness”

President Trump released the unedited interview with Lesley Stahl of ’60 Minutes.’ It was a brilliant move although it allegedly violated the deal. The point is that Stahl broke any contract they might have had with her very biased interview. We can’t wait to see the softballs thrown at Biden.
Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist tweeted: GUYS, you owe it to yourself to watch this. Lesley Stahl is either the flat out stupidest reporter in a sea of stupid reporters or just a craven partisan liar. Not sure which is worse. Whatever you think of the media, you think way too highly of them.
Ms. Hemingway continued: This was very smart of Trump to post the unedited interview. It’s really interesting, and the lack of mediation from partisan figures allows viewers to determine for themselves what they think. Also, Stahl comes off very bad in this unedited interview.
Twitter is making it impossible to watch the video linked by Mollie. Therefore, watch this one. The President asked that you watch it and look for the bias and hatred. He captioned the video: “Look at the bias, hatred, and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA
MOLLIE IS CORRECT
GUYS, you owe it to yourself to watch this. Lesley Stahl is either the flat out stupidest reporter in a sea of stupid reporters or just a craven partisan liar. Not sure which is worse. Whatever you think of the media, you think way too highly of them. https://t.co/q5gK4PNk5Z
CBS WILL BRING CONTEXT
They expected to lie about this interview.
But, but, but… CBS needs to bring “context” to the interview and will not be deterred by Trump.
And now it’s Pence’s turn. She starts off whining like some little Antifa beach.
Stahl: “Did you know about the fly…”. Can the media get Any MORE Superficial.
“I feel you have insulted 60 minutes”.. hahahahahahaha.