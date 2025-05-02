Jennings Levels Clown World’s “Jazz Hands, Code Talking” Tim

Tim Walz has a delusion that he is going to lead the Democrat Party. I certainly hope so from my perspective. He will lead them into oblivion. In case you missed it, Tim Walz admitted he was the first DEI Vice Presidential nominee. He said that he was selected because he could “code talk” to the white football guys, guys fixing their trucks, and rural American men.

Tim Walz admitting he was a DEI pick by Kamala to try and win over truck fixing, football watching White guys pic.twitter.com/6OEWjkh6E1 — captive dreamer (@siegfriedmuell) April 30, 2025

Scott Jennings took him to the woodshed and didn’t get a lot of resistance from the CNN panel who appear to be somewhat aware of why they lost the last election.

Hey @Tim_Walz, when your signature move is jazz hands, you’re not as up on the “white guy code” as you think you are. pic.twitter.com/ljUqFn6bKL — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 1, 2025

Babylon Bee is too close to reality, and is being censored again. They’re suing California. Anyway, they have a field day on X.

Tim Walz waltzing his way to the local sportsball bar so he can code talk to men about totally not being attracted to other dudes, like seriously pic.twitter.com/4ilPQusOYw — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) May 1, 2025

