New normal is to dismantle gender, a system of oppression, says one writer

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Ian Cheong, the editor of Human Events, believes that the new normal in some quarters is to raise your young child as a transgender. He believes they want to completely dismantle gender since it is a system of oppression.

It does appear to be a disturbing trend. Some on the left are normalizing recklessness in raising children and others want to punish people who disagree, labeling disagreement as hate speech.

It could be a hill to die on.

 

