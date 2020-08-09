Political party with outcomes of high-crime, homelessness, riots are ‘bad at governing’

Cities with massive levels of homelessness, high-crime, and have little interest in quelling historic riots are run by one party. The only conclusion one can come to is they are bad at governing.

Democrats engage dishonestly on the issue of ‘protests.’ Take Senator Hirono and Rep. Nadler who insist riots don’t exist or it’s only a very small number of rioters. Speaker Pelosi has condemned those who criticize the ‘peaceful protesters,’ who are anything but, while other Democrats call for more of the same. The media hides the deception. None stop it and they refuse to for political expediency.

None of the coverage I’ve produced has any kind of intentionally “pro-Trump” slant. Most of the victims of riots oppose Trump. Which makes the way in which they’ve been ignored all the more egregious. Dems are too tethered to a particular narrative to engage honestly on this — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 9, 2020

TAKE PORTLAND LAST NIGHT

The unrestrained rioters — in fact, the heavily promoted rioters — threatened to burn down the building in which people looked out their windows:

“We’re gonna burn your building down” “We know where you live” As #antifa have taken to Portland residential areas to riot, they’ve also assaulted & intimidated residents there. Tonight, they threatened those who looked out the window. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/1qiIOLk99j — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2020

They also broke into the Police Union hall, their latest target, and set it aflame a second time:

Overnight on 8–9 Aug, hundreds of antifa descended on the @PortlandPolice union building again in north Portland. They blocked the road, started street fires & tried to burn down the union hall again. Video from inside shows the arson attack #PortlandRiots https://t.co/WAvyCdYjVm pic.twitter.com/mpHi9fQAcr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2020

Breaking: Portland Police declared a riot. #Antifa broke inside the union hall and set the inside on fire. This is the third time they’ve broken into the police union and the second time they set fire inside. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/wC2gKhzLcL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2020

Breaking: Black bloc rioters have started another fire blockade in the middle of the street in north Portland after setting the @PortlandPolice union hall on fire. This is a business and residential area. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/A5qDskODT9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2020

Fires everywhere:

Scenes of chaos in north Portland as #antifa rioters start fires all over. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/K4yLQKs9a1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2020