Rand Paul: If Biden wins Bernie’s socialists will be in the administration

Rand Paul explains in an interview with Kimberly Guilfoyle that socialism cripples the economy. It also drifts towards authoritarianism and violence. The government comes to get the means of production owned by Americans and that inevitably leads to violence.

Ultimately, this election is about socialism. If Biden wins, Bernie Sanders’s socialists (communists) will be in the next administration. [Biden has already said that would be the case.]

Watch:

Biden has already said he would have all the former presidential candidates and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in his administration. Robert Francis Beto O’Rourke, the fake Hispanic, will be in charge of guns. O’Rourke has already said he believes in going door-to-door to confiscate guns he deems unacceptable.

Cortez wants the Green New Deal which would turn our society into a fully communist one.

Warren will destroy the banks and other corporations.

Every candidate on his VP list is a hardened leftist.