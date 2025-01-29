New Order: Ban Funding to Schools Teaching CRT, Gender Ideology

The Daily Caller reports that President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Wednesday prohibiting federal funding from going to K-12 schools that teach radical gender ideology, Critical Race Theory (CRT), and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content.

It gives the Department of Education 90 days to create a plan to weed it out.

The White House memo also reportedly states that the order will direct the Attorney General to work with state attorneys general and district attorneys “to file actions against teachers and school officials who sexually exploit minors or practice medicine without a license through ‘social transition’ practices.”

Responses to the Move on DEI

USA Today: “U.S. Department of Education officials moved swiftly this week to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion measures and staff following President Donald Trump’s executive order Monday rolling back such provisions across the federal workforce.”

Riley Gaines, Host of Gaines for Girls podcast: “DEI was a house of cards since its inception, and its finally crumbling. Such a glorious sight to behold.”

U.S. Department of Education Ends Biden’s Book Ban Hoax

The New York Times: “The move, immediately hailed by conservative groups, represents a significant whittling-down of the department’s traditional authority as President Trump’s incoming administration makes rapid strides toward its goal of relinquishing oversight of education to the states.”

Christopher Rufo, Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute: “The Department of Education has terminated President Biden’s program to investigate so-called “book bans.” The Trump Administration understands that restricting pornography in elementary schools is not a “book ban” – it’s common sense.”

Read more responses here.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email