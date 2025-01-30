Meta Settles $25M Lawsuit with President Trump

According to the Wall Street Journal, Meta Platforms has agreed to pay roughly $25 million to settle a 2021 lawsuit that President Trump brought against the company and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The lawsuit was in response to the social-media platform suspending his accounts following the riot in the U.S. Capitol that year.

Of that, $22 million will go toward a fund for Trump’s presidential library. The rest will go to legal fees and the other plaintiffs who signed onto the case. Meta won’t admit wrongdoing, the people said. Trump signed the settlement agreement Wednesday in the Oval Office.

A Meta spokesman confirmed the settlement.

Shutting down the President’s accounts during a campaign was unheard of before Trump.

