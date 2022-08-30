New Orleans has a 31-Minute Wait for Emergency Calls

Don’t blame the police for New Orleans. There are only 500 police officers left when they need about 1600. They aren’t backed up by the people in charge and they have a “catastrophic” police shortage.

The city’s sense of security has been shaken. A recent survey by the Crime Coalition showed that the percentage of residents who feel safe dropped from 57 percent last year to 35 percent this year.

“They want to feel safe in their neighborhood, in their community, and in the city,” New Orleans Police and Justice President Melanie Talia said. “And right now they don’t.”

WORST IN THE WORLD?

In 2020, New Orleans was named the fifteenth most dangerous city in the nation. It has gotten worse since then. New Orleans is on pace to have one of the highest murder rates in the world.

“The surging murder rate continues to be a troubling trend for the city, which saw murders rise from 119 in 2019 to 201 in 2020. That number continued to climb in 2021, reaching 218, an 83% increase over 2019 numbers.

“The surge in murders is part of a national trend of growing violence in major U.S. cities since 2020, which many experts have blamed on pandemic-related lockdowns and anti-police sentiment in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. However, the 83% surge in New Orleans far outpaces the increasing violence around the country, which saw a 22.5% increase in homicides in 2020,” Fox News reports.

The Floyd affair was an excuse to take the most extreme posture – defund the police and don’t let the remaining police do their jobs.

The District Attorney Jason Williams is Soros-backed and funded. George Soros is a far-left revolutionary. Williams is weak on crime, following the Soros policy that rests on the belief minority criminals are victims of circumstance. Williams doesn’t believe in repeat offender status for black offenders. That isn’t working well. The mayor LeToya Cantrell is no better. She is Soros-backed. A recall petition has been filed on her.

It’s normal for a 31-minute wait for police if you make an emergency call. One example is the man speaking in this clip who was being chased by gunmen.

