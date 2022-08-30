FBI “Filter Team” Searched Protected Attorney-Client Documents

The FBI “filter team,” an allegedly unbiased team of FBI agents, searched Donald Trump documents that included those that were safeguarded under attorney-client privilege.

“Although the government will provide the Court more detail in its forthcoming supplemental filing, the government notes that, before the Court issued its Preliminary Order, and in accordance with the judicially authorized search warrant’s provisions, the Privilege Review Team (as described in paragraphs 81-84 of the search warrant affidavit) identified a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information, completed its review of those materials, and is in the process of following the procedures set forth in paragraph 84 of the search warrant affidavit to address potential privilege disputes, if any,” the court filing reads.

The so-called filter team is allegedly independent and unbiased from those investigating Donald Trump’s documents. Would you want to bet on that?

The fact that they seized everything on this broad warrant is a disgrace. All of that information can be used to damage Donald Trump and any Republicans appearing in the records.

The name they left unredacted in the released affidavit was Kash Patel’s. Mr. Patel has staunchly supported Donald Trump’s position that all documents in his possession are declassified.

If the filter team went through the documents and found documents protected under attorney-client privilege, it doesn’t sound like the search was limited to the label on the box. They went through the documents. That’s a complete outrage, especially since they could just asked Donald Trump for the records. His lawyers confirmed that he offered the records.

No Civil Rights for Donald Trump

Democrats do not award Donald Trump or his allies any civil rights. They confiscate attorney records [Rudy Giuliani, Michael Cohen, and others] and even their phones [John Eastman], etc. The radical Left is destroying the right of executive privilege and attorney-client privilege. They tear down the law to get what they want. If they don’t like it, they destroy it.

According to Newsweek, anonymous sources said the FBI was after the declassified Crossfire Hurricane documents [Russiagate hoax].

Also, the FBI unit responsible for the Mar-a-Lago raid was responsible for the Trump-Russia collusion hoax [Russiagate].

This search appears to only be political. It’s Russiagate all over again.

At the same time, Donald Trump has had difficulty getting a special master detailing what they took. He asked the court to stop the search of the files but the FBI claimed the search team already did it. The team wasted no time, probably because they didn’t want to be stopped by the law.

