New Orleans Terrorist’s Mosque Referred Questions to CAIR

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
0
20

Texas reporter Jennie S. Taer published the announcement from the mosque the New Orleans terrorist attended. These mosque officials tell their members not to talk to anyone, and now they are filtering everything through a former, and possibly current, Hamas front group. During Obama’s tenure, he banned spying on mosques, but they are hiding something.

The announcement states: “If the media contact anyone, it is very important that you do not respond. If approached by the FBI and a response is necessary, please refer to CAIR or ISGH.”

In the least, they are not assimilating.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments