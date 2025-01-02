New Orleans Terrorist’s Mosque Referred Questions to CAIR

Texas reporter Jennie S. Taer published the announcement from the mosque the New Orleans terrorist attended. These mosque officials tell their members not to talk to anyone, and now they are filtering everything through a former, and possibly current, Hamas front group. During Obama’s tenure, he banned spying on mosques, but they are hiding something.

The announcement states: “If the media contact anyone, it is very important that you do not respond. If approached by the FBI and a response is necessary, please refer to CAIR or ISGH.”

In the least, they are not assimilating.

NEW: The mosque located near the NOLA terror suspect’s house in Houston is directing its members against speaking w/ reporters or the Feds, saying they should refer them to @CAIRNational “It is crucial that we stay united at this time as we condemn these terrible acts.” pic.twitter.com/dWVOkVPf2S — Jennie Taer ️ (@JennieSTaer) January 2, 2025

The Masjid Bilal is located just a block away from where the @FBI is investigating the #ISIS Terrorist Activity from the #NOLATruckTerroristAttack

Adel Rd, Houston, TX 77067 pic.twitter.com/cLTdlumSlR — The TeXaSBaCoNMaSTeR (@TXBaCoNNaTioN) January 1, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email