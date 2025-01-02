The Madness: US Funds Everything in Ukraine, Even Bureaucrats

In addition to the $2.5 billion to keep the war going and delaying negotiations, NBC Los Angeles noted that the additional $3.4 billion goes to pay their bureaucrats. This is while homelessness in America increases by 18%, and Western North Carolinians live in tents.

In addition to the weapons support, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced Monday that the U.S. is also providing $3.4 billion in economic assistance to Ukraine to help pay for critical government services during its ongoing fight against Russia. The money will pay salaries for civilian government and school employees, healthcare workers, and first responders.

Sentinel reported this over the years, but more than half of America doesn’t seem to care. They also don’t care about the rampant corruption in Ukraine that continues to this day.

The Biden regime is forcing US taxpayers to pay for everything in Ukraine. We are paying the salaries of government bureaucrats, school employees, healthcare workers, firemen, and police.

In addition to weapons and cash, the US buys seeds and fertilizer for Ukraine’s farmers, pays the salaries of 57,000 first responders, and subsidizes small businesses. CBS News reported this last year (see below).

The U.S. also funds the divers clearing unexploded ammunition from the country’s rivers – to make them safe again for swimming and fishing.

We support Tatiana Abramova’s knitwear company.

It is madness.

Our government has been taken over by traitors who care nothing about America and Americans.

In a rare moment of legacy media honesty:

America Today


