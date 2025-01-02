The Madness: US Funds Everything in Ukraine, Even Bureaucrats

In addition to the $2.5 billion to keep the war going and delaying negotiations, NBC Los Angeles noted that the additional $3.4 billion goes to pay their bureaucrats. This is while homelessness in America increases by 18%, and Western North Carolinians live in tents.

In addition to the weapons support, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced Monday that the U.S. is also providing $3.4 billion in economic assistance to Ukraine to help pay for critical government services during its ongoing fight against Russia. The money will pay salaries for civilian government and school employees, healthcare workers, and first responders.

Sentinel reported this over the years, but more than half of America doesn’t seem to care. They also don’t care about the rampant corruption in Ukraine that continues to this day.

The Biden regime is forcing US taxpayers to pay for everything in Ukraine. We are paying the salaries of government bureaucrats, school employees, healthcare workers, firemen, and police.

In addition to weapons and cash, the US buys seeds and fertilizer for Ukraine’s farmers, pays the salaries of 57,000 first responders, and subsidizes small businesses. CBS News reported this last year (see below).

The U.S. also funds the divers clearing unexploded ammunition from the country’s rivers – to make them safe again for swimming and fishing.

We support Tatiana Abramova’s knitwear company.

It is madness.

Our government has been taken over by traitors who care nothing about America and Americans.

In a rare moment of legacy media honesty:

60 Minutes discovered the U.S. is financing more than weapons in Ukraine. The government is buying seeds/fertilizer for farmers, paying the salaries of 57,000 first responders and subsidizing small businesses. https://t.co/vKWwWDqUwM pic.twitter.com/BxXItNgQce — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 24, 2023

America Today

The only thing Democrats are bringing to America is chaos, poverty, drugs and homelessness. Does this look like a third world country to you? This is El Paso, Texas, soon every sanctuary city will look like this…⬇️ https://t.co/XS3b79NO3h pic.twitter.com/F0Vh4n8Gu2 — CeCe ˗ˏˋ ✞ ˎˊ˗ (@Ohio_buckeye_us) May 12, 2023

I just drove through downtown L.A.

What is saw shocked me to the core.

3rd world conditions on *every* block. Tent cities. Filth. Drugs. People digging through, living in and eating trash. Broken lives everywhere.

This is not America.

See for yourself… pic.twitter.com/TjISz3rBIY — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 16, 2022

HELL ON EARTH: Prayers and action on drugs needed in Philadelphia, the United States of America. SAD. WATCH pic.twitter.com/OFdwYwrt6j — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 10, 2023

#BREAKING: Buncombe County, where residents are living in tents in #WNC, is refusing to change local permit rules to allow temporary shelters for residents to live in. The head of the housing task force went on live TV to say he wouldn’t change the rules “no matter what…” pic.twitter.com/PTYChYMEtr — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) December 16, 2024

HOMELESS AGAIN! VOUCHERS EXPIRE! In January, 5000 people will lose their hotel vouchers. Western North Carolina is STILL destroyed from Hurricane Helene. This will be in the dead of winter and a dire situation. NOT the time for a child to live in a freezing tent! Shawn Hendrix pic.twitter.com/dYDXB5cPTn — The Last Show- Karen Lee (@thelastshow) December 26, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email