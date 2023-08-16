New Poll Has DJT Winning the Primary, Losing the General by a Lot

The latest polls have Donald Trump winning the Republican primary, but a new AP poll has him losing the general election by 54%.
Not every poll came up with that number. The Interactive Poll has him beating tyrant Joe Biden 45% to 44%. However, I doubt Biden will be the nominee. Maybe I’m wrong, but I think Democrats have something grand up their sleeves, and Joe doesn’t fit in the picture.
The poll that Thiessen is referencing is the AP-NORC poll – not the most reliable.
The poll found that 64% of Americans say they definitely or probably would not vote for Trump in the 2024 general election.
According to the poll, only 35% of Americans have a favorable view of Donald Trump, and 62% have an unfavorable view of the corrupt former president.
The breakdown is along party lines. Unless Joe Biden pardons Trump and Trump drops out, I think there is a good chance we will head for a Civil War. Half of America will not tolerate Democrat communism. Many of the other half haven’t a clue what’s going on.
64% of Americans say they definitely or probably will not vote for Trump in 2024 (53% definitely + 11% probably).
RCP AVERAGE: Trump has the largest advantage over DeSantis ever.
The GOP primary frontrunner on this day was…
— Trump in 2015 with +12%
— Romney in 2011 with +1.8%
— Giuliani in 2007 with +10%
Today in 2023, Trump leads by +40.3%
Trump 54.4% (+40.3)
DeSantis 14.1% pic.twitter.com/zHOOXaHxaL
You just called Trump, ” the corrupt former President”. So I guess where your allegiance lies. Thiessen is a clown who was fired by Fox News. He hates Trump.