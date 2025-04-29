New Poll on Returning the Maryland Dad to the US

The Economist/YouGov poll found that 87% of Democrats want Abrego Garcia to return to the United States.

The question to survey respondents was:

“The Trump administration recently deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador despite a court order prohibiting his deportation. Do you believe Trump should bring Abrego Garcia back to the U.S.?”

The phrasing is leading.

Only six percent of Democrats don’t want him back. A majority of Republicans, 54 percent, said Garcia should not be brought back; 17 percent believe he should.

Half of independents said he should be brought back, but 23 percent said he should not, and another 27 percent remain unsure.

The survey also revealed that most Democrats, 58 percent, do not even believe that Garcia is a member of MS-13. Fifty-four percent of Republicans think he is a member of the violent gang, and most independents, 52 percent, remain unsure.

The survey was conducted from April 19 to 22, 2025, among 1,625 respondents. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percent.

The media has convinced people that Abrego is a Maryland dad, not a gangster. Two immigration courts believed he was a gangster, but a third court didn’t want him deported to El Salvador because a rival gang was allegedly gunning for him. The fact that he was sent to a prison in El Salvador leaves the administration more vulnerable. That is likely why most people want him back.

Since the court order stated he couldn’t be sent to El Salvador, the administration made a mistake, and he should have been sent to another country or had another hearing. Maybe they should send an immigration judge to El Salvador if that’s possible.

It is frustrating because Abrego Garcia should not have been allowed to stay in this country. The court said he was deportable, and they should have deported him. There is strong evidence he was trafficking within the past few years. We can never seem to deport anyone.

