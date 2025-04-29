Zelensky Wants the US in Direct War with Nuclear Russia

Ukrainian President Zelensky claims he is fighting for us and our like values. Like values? Maybe he has similar values to Democrats who put political opponents in prison. The war in Ukraine is for Europe and does not benefit the United States.

“The whole people are demonstrating. We are fighting for your rights just as for our own; we are fighting for our values just the same as yours. We’re fighting with Russians, with your enemy, not with your friends, but with your enemies. And we want to have this understanding in the United States, nothing more, the understanding and the recognition of the fact that we are partners…”

Zelensky wants us to get into a direct war with a nuclear nation that will likely turn into World War III. He is not our friend. Russia is not an enemy threatening us.

Actually you are objectively foe not a friend because you want to drag us into a war with a nuclear power–one that, since the end of the Cold War, is not our “enemy”. https://t.co/1mpFwP1UFG — Scott McConnell (@ScottMcConnell9) April 27, 2025

Zelensky is making it impossible to negotiate peace. He’s insisting on taking Crimea back after Barack Obama gave it up in 2014, and he’s insisting on NATO or the US in his country. The war began in part because NATO was moving into Ukraine.

Zelensky: Victory of Putin is impossible. Because it’ll be a failure of the United States as the leader of the world. 2/ pic.twitter.com/mdT4V3jv3z — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) April 27, 2025



He doesn’t want to be “forced” to stop fighting, but he wants our cash and weapons, including Patriot missiles. It will inevitably drag us into the war.

Zelensky: You shouldn’t force Ukrainians to do anything. They choose for themselves. Respect for rights is our main law. Why do we fight against the Russians? Not because they are Russians – but because they came and tried to force us. 3/ pic.twitter.com/6y93lmaqhd — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) April 27, 2025

We don’t know how many Nazis are in Ukraine, but as for social leftism, that’s true. They are glued to the World Economic Forum agenda.

Q: Putin says Ukraine is either a Nazi regime or a hotbed of social leftism. Your response? Zelensky: It’s funny to hear this from Putin. He came very close to the Nazi regime that dominated Europe 100 years ago with the actions of his army. 4/ pic.twitter.com/RHaYbMggkp — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) April 27, 2025

Zelensky: I have Jewish ancestors. Telling that Ukrainians are Nazis and I represent a Kyiv Nazi regime – it’s primitive [of Putin]. He should come up with some differing evidences, at least something. 6/ pic.twitter.com/liuv1gnm3X — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) April 27, 2025

His demands of us are dishonest and delusional.

Zelensky: If you’re not exerting any pressure on Ukrainians, if you have a dialogue with them, then you can agree on everything. But if you start to force them or press on their dignity, Ukraine will turn around very fast. 8/ pic.twitter.com/i9uYdnrR33 — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) April 27, 2025

Zelensky wants the US in this war. He can’t win it. That is clear.

Zelensky: If Putin succeeds [in Ukraine], the several leaders around the world, who have been in power for many years, will look at him and think: why shouldn’t we try again? 10/ pic.twitter.com/8b5f7ftx7p — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) April 27, 2025

Zelensky hates Russia too much to look to peace. As for Russia today, it is not the Soviet Union, and not all Americans share his hatred. Many of us want peace.

Zelensky: The Russians will always want the destruction of the US and it’s economy. We were born in the Soviet Union, where this was a policy. Now, it’s returned by Putin. 11X pic.twitter.com/GQQMRMHM9m — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) April 27, 2025

