Zelensky Wants the US in Direct War with Nuclear Russia

By
M Dowling
-
2
30

Ukrainian President Zelensky claims he is fighting for us and our like values. Like values? Maybe he has similar values to Democrats who put political opponents in prison. The war in Ukraine is for Europe and does not benefit the United States.

“The whole people are demonstrating. We are fighting for your rights just as for our own; we are fighting for our values just the same as yours. We’re fighting with Russians, with your enemy, not with your friends, but with your enemies. And we want to have this understanding in the United States, nothing more, the understanding and the recognition of the fact that we are partners…”

Zelensky wants us to get into a direct war with a nuclear nation that will likely turn into World War III. He is not our friend. Russia is not an enemy threatening us.

Zelensky is making it impossible to negotiate peace. He’s insisting on taking Crimea back after Barack Obama gave it up in 2014, and he’s insisting on NATO or the US in his country. The war began in part because NATO was moving into Ukraine.


He doesn’t want to be “forced” to stop fighting, but he wants our cash and weapons, including Patriot missiles. It will inevitably drag us into the war.

We don’t know how many Nazis are in Ukraine, but as for social leftism, that’s true. They are glued to the World Economic Forum agenda.

His demands of us are dishonest and delusional.

Zelensky wants the US in this war. He can’t win it. That is clear.

Zelensky hates Russia too much to look to peace. As for Russia today, it is not the Soviet Union, and not all Americans share his hatred. Many of us want peace.


