New President of Afghanistan was in Pakistani custody for 8 years, released in 2018

















Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was arrested in Pakistan in 2010 and released from Pakistani custody in 2018 at the request of the U.S. government.

The Trump administration asked the Pakistanis to release Baradar so he could lead negotiations in Qatar, based on the belief that he would settle for a power-sharing arrangement. “I had never seen any real substantiation of that point, but it just took on a kind of mythic idea,” a former official said.

Baradar signed the Doha agreement with the U.S. in February 2020, in what the Trump administration hailed as a breakthrough towards peace but which now appears a mere staging post towards total Taliban victory.

The U.S. and Taliban agreement not to fight each other was supposed to be followed by power-sharing talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government of Ashraf Ghani. Those talks stumbled along with little progress, and it is clear now that Baradar and the Taliban were playing for time, waiting for the Americans to leave and preparing a final offensive. Baradar’s life has taught him patience and confidence in ultimate victory.

It’s doubtful anyone had faith in this but the U.S. just wanted out.

Baradar was one of the founders of the Taliban in Afghanistan. The first corrupt president of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai was infuriated that Baradar was imprisoned. One report said Baradar once saved Karzai’s life.

Karzai is the one who brokered the deal with Obama to release five hardened Taliban in exchange for the traitorous Beau Bergdahl.

The five released by Barack Obama were Mullah Mohammad Fazl, Mullah Norullah Noori, Abdul Haq Wasiq, Khairullah Khairkhwa, and Mohammed Nabi Omari. They are all monsters. They immediately joined the political offices of the Taliban in Qatar, according to Townhall.

Karzai was always a bad actor.

Baradar is slated to become the President of the new Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

No President over the past twenty years could get out of Afghanistan, nor could they build an Afghan army willing to fend off the Taliban.

It’s unclear if Baradar is the person referred to in this next post since Baradar was never in GITMO.

The Afghan official on the right just told us he had spent 8 years in Guantanamo. Today he is sitting in the presidential palace as the Americans flee #Kabul https://t.co/uBS2AI6UuB — Abdu (@abdu) August 15, 2021

Related















