New report: AZ SOS kept a security breach on 11-3-20 a secret

The Arizona Secretary of State knew there was a security breach of voter registration servers on November 3, 2020, and kept it a secret. The information comes from Matt De Perno, a constitutional attorney in Michigan.
He’s also finding the same problems in Arizona that he found in Michigan.
Nothing suspicious there!
Watch:
.@mdeperno reports the same problems he found in Michigan are being found in Arizona and Georgia: Remote access log ons to election systems with ability to change results.
Plus: AZ voter registrations were hacked on Nov 3 and Dem SOS has been covering it up pic.twitter.com/Ht1866Kvbp
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 5, 2021
The 13th Amendment (R) freed the slaves and the 16th Amendment (D) enslaved everyone; voting machines have become the whips.
Fellow traveler comrades gonna stick together.
Those that aren’t true believers can be bought off with a briefcase of cash.
CCP knows this and uses it well.