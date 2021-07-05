New report: AZ SOS kept a security breach on 11-3-20 a secret

By
M. Dowling
-
2

The Arizona Secretary of State knew there was a security breach of voter registration servers on November 3, 2020, and kept it a secret. The information comes from Matt De Perno, a constitutional attorney in Michigan.

He’s also finding the same problems in Arizona that he found in Michigan.

Nothing suspicious there!

Watch:

  2. The 13th Amendment (R) freed the slaves and the 16th Amendment (D) enslaved everyone; voting machines have become the whips.

  3. Fellow traveler comrades gonna stick together.
    Those that aren’t true believers can be bought off with a briefcase of cash.
    CCP knows this and uses it well.

