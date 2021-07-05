The Left still hates you and are telling you their ‘platonic noble lies’



















Independence Day brought out a lot of the America-hate we’ve experienced in the past several years. The Left is not only replacing us with foreigners they call the New Americans, but they are destroying everything our country stands for.

While what we stand for does not always equal our performance, the United States is the greatest country in the world and strives for the highest ideals. The Left wants you to believe Marxism and neo-communism are better suited to fulfill the highest moral ideals. They plan to control us and make us abide by their morality.

THE PLATINIC NOBLE LIE

The Left will lie to make it happen. It’s what Victor Davis Hanson calls the ‘Platonic Noble Lie.‘

“Throughout society today, elites justify their control of or manipulation of information as for the good of the people, Hanson says. It’s the “noble lie”: “I’m smarter than you. I’m your platonic guardian. I can lie for your own good…Just don’t dare suggest I’m lying,” Hanson says.

For example, he said that Dr. Fauci “deliberately mislead us about herd immunity so that people would get vaccinated. In other words, he used what we in classics call the Platonic noble lie. I’m smarter than you, I’m your platonic guardian. I can lie for your own good. You, the deplorables, are ignorant. You’ll benefit from my lie. Just don’t dare suggest I’m lying.”

THEY LIE ABOUT OUR FOUNDING

On July 5, 1852, Frederick Douglass addressed the US Constitution:

Read its preamble, consider its purposes. Is slavery among them? Is it at the gateway? or is it in the temple? It is neither. While I do not intend to argue this question on the present occasion, let me ask, if it be not somewhat singular that, if the Constitution were intended to be, by its framers and adopters, a slave-holding instrument, why neither slavery, slaveholding, nor slave can anywhere be found in it. … Now, take the Constitution according to its plain reading, and I defy the presentation of a single pro-slavery clause in it. On the other hand, it will be found to contain principles and purposes, entirely hostile to the existence of slavery.

Douglass pointed to the hypocrisy and the founders themselves knew slavery was hypocritical.

However, the constitution banned the importation of slaves. It also included the three-fifths compromise and the Electoral College so as to limit slavery. It was all they felt they could do and keep the union together. They kicked the can down the road.

The three-fifths compromise allowed the south to count slaves but not on a one-to-one basis. The North demanded the Electoral Compromise to control the populous southern states.

The Left ignores the facts to push their Marxist agenda.

July 4 BRINGS IT OUT

The NY Times published a piece politicizing Independence Day and the US flag. They claim the flag is divisive.

Cori Bush claimed Independence Day is only about freedom for white people.

We have Olympians turning their backs on the flag or threatening to burn it if they win.

We have the largest teacher’s union pushing the anti-American CRT and 1619 Project.

And we have the Biden administration moving to replace Americans with poor foreigners and criminals who will vote for them.

When the Left isn’t bashing the founding, they’re dehumanizing Republicans, Christians, and Jews.

The Left is positioned to take over the nation and completely transform it into a far-left bastion of secularism and godless darkness.

The majority of Americans don’t align with the hard-Left but they have successfully hijacked an entire political party.

Will we defeat this terrible movement?

Related

















